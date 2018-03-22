NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology, has been recognized in the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 Europe list serves as a unique report card on the European economy. Within an uncertain economic climate, latest aggregate revenue among the companies listed increased by €101.8 billion, nearly doubling aggregate revenue from 2013. The list features a group of thriving businesses growing at breakneck speed over the past three years.

"Innovation and entrepreneurship are alive and well throughout Europe," says Inc. and Inc.com Editor Jim Ledbetter. "From cybersecurity to renewable energy, the continent's creativity and deep knowledge are showing the world how to grow and profit in the 21st century and the Inc. 5000 Europe list spotlights those that do it best."

NewVoiceMedia enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more. Its global cloud telephony platform is an intelligent, multi-tenant contact center and inside sales solution that joins up all communications channels and plugs straight into an organization's CRM software for full access to hard-won data.

The company, which was also positioned in the Forbes Cloud 100, the publication's annual list of top private cloud companies in the world, has an excellent opportunity to take a global leading position in a market that is growing at over 20 percent CAGR, where no clear established leader has yet emerged. NVM now serves more than 700 customers spanning six continents including Paysafe, FCR Media, Ebury, WorldRemit, Delivery Hero, Kingston University, Lumesse, Vax, FlixBus, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society.

"We are extremely pleased to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe," commented John Eng, Chief Marketing Officer at NewVoiceMedia. "Our rapid acceleration, together with our innovative technology, is helping us attract the highest caliber people around the world who are dedicated to helping our customers transform their sales performance and deliver a more emotive customer experience. We're delighted to be included in such a prestigious list and look forward to continuing our growth trajectory ahead of the market."

For more information about NewVoiceMedia, visit www.newvoicemedia.com

ENDS

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia is a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more.

Its award-winning platform joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 700+ customers include Canadian Cancer Society, Ebury, FCR Media, FlixBus, JustGiving, Kingston University, Lumesse, Paysafe and Vax. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005021/en/

Contacts:

NewVoiceMedia PR contact

Allison Wilson

Tel: 352-502-9539

Email: allison.wilson@newvoicemedia.com