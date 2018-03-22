PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project in Wuppertal, Barmen, Germany, that helped revitalize a house for "Treffpunkt für Alleinerziehende" (Meeting Point for Single Parents). The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Wuppertal, where PPG has an automotive OEM coatings facility.

The project brought together more than 40 PPG volunteers, who spent three days revitalizing a small house that serves as a meeting point for single parents facing difficult life circumstances. PPG provided $27,050 and 53 gallons of SIGMA COATINGS paint products to assist with the project.

"Treffpunkt für Alleinerziehende" helps single parents and their children transition back to their normal lives after a divorce, death or other life situation. The facility is open to all parents and their children, who receive support from trained social workers and have the opportunity to meet others in similar situations. More than 100 people who use the organization's services each year will benefit from the Colorful Communities project.

Volunteers painted the meeting house's walls, window frames, doors and playhouse in a color palette of green, yellow and orange. These colors were chosen to create a welcoming, bright and encouraging space.

"PPG is pleased to support the mission of 'Meeting Point for Single Parents' to help families in our community," said Heiko Stuhl, PPG plant manager, Wuppertal. "I am also proud of the dedication, creativity and enthusiasm of our employee volunteers, who made this project a reality. It was an amazing experience from start to finish."

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 125 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 4 million people in 23 countries.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $10.5 million in 2017, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 29 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

