The Players' Tribune Expands Storytelling Footprint Globally, Announcing A Spring Debut In EMEA

FC Barcelona and Spanish national team star Gerard Piqué to help launch the company's first platform outside of the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Players' Tribune (TPT) announced today the first step in the global expansion of its digital platform, which was developed by athletes for athletes, connecting them with fans through the power of storytelling. With its unparalleled access, TPT provides unique insight into the daily sports conversation, and has worked with some of the biggest names in sports. Building upon the successful foundation already developed in the U.S., TPT's debut in EMEA will follow the company's high-quality approach to content production, while developing stories that have both global reach and local sensibility.

With offices in London and Barcelona, this new venture will be in partnership with Gerard Piqué and his investment group, Kosmos, which will play an integral part in shaping the business. Alongside Piqué, athlete launch partners include Dani Alves, Ronaldinho, Carmen Jordá, Thibaut Courtois, David Villa, Pau and Marc Gasol, Ivan Rakitic, Tomás Berdych, Stipe Miocic, Thiago Alcântara, among others.

TPT will officially launch in EMEA in spring 2018 with comprehensive, multilingual content leading up to the 2018 World Cup. The platform will feature original and athlete-generated programming across all sports, with an emphasis on video. In addition to TPT's powerful and signature storytelling, the platform will strive to redefine the "live sports" window through the lens of the athlete.

Since its launch in 2014, The Players' Tribune has been a trusted outlet for athletes all over the world - more than 1,800 have shared their personal stories and discussed important issues on the platform. TPT's launch in EMEA will continue this momentum, with athlete contributors who include Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suárez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Gabriel Jesus, Harry Kane, Antoine Griezmann, Gianluigi Buffon, James Rodríguez, Robert Lewandowski, Marta, Sachin Tendulkar, Jason Day, Ruqsana Begum, Lieke Martens, Francesco Totti, Chapecoense FC and many others.

"On behalf of athletes worldwide, I can undeniably say there has never been a bigger need for a platform like The Players' Tribune," says Gerard Piqué. "There are so many things that happen in our lives and careers, away from the media spotlight and beyond what is reported in the news. The Players' Tribune gives us a chance to share our voice, our emotions and our perspective - things that simply cannot be found anywhere else on the Internet. I am excited to work with The Players' Tribune to further connect with fans."

Adds Derek Jeter, cofounder of TPT, "While The Players' Tribune has already become a trusted destination for many athletes, it's clear that there is a real opportunity to double down on our traction on a global scale. Our athlete community is extremely important and has been the driving force behind everything we do, so I'm excited to welcome Gerard to the team and look forward to working with him on building an even larger community as part of the next evolution of TPT."

"In just three years, we have become a premier global brand for engaging and authentic content that transcends sport," says Jeff Levick, CEO of The Players' Tribune. "We aim to be the unequivocal global leader in athlete-generated content, across all platforms and in conjunction with strategic partners. We are thrilled to partner with Gerard - he is passionate about building this company and developing a global roadmap for the The Players' Tribune."

Check out Gerard Piqué's exclusive and inaugural post for The Players' Tribune: https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-us/articles/gerard-pique-a-long-story

Follow TPT Global on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tptglobal/

ABOUT THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE

The Players' Tribune(TPT) is a first-of-its-kind content platform that was developed by athletes for athletes to connect them with fans through the power of storytelling. By giving athletes the tools to create truly personal content and tell their stories, The Players' Tribune is reimagining the world of sports and culture through the player's point of view. More than 1,800 athletes have contributed to the platform through impactful and powerful long and short form stories, video series and audio. Founded by Derek Jeter in 2014, TPT provides unique insight into the daily sports conversation and brings fans closer than ever to the games they love. For more information visit www.theplayerstribune.com, or interact with the team on Instagram, Facebookand Twitter.

ABOUT KOSMOS

Kosmos is an investment group building a global portfolio of sports, media and entertainment assets, leveraging strategic synergies across forms of content, platforms, technologies and geographies. Gerard Piqué, the Spain and FC Barcelona football star, is the Founder and President of Kosmos. The group is backed by Hiroshi Mikitani, the Chairman and CEO of Rakuten, the Tokyo-based e-commerce company.

