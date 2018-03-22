

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks opened lower on Thursday as the dollar weakened following less-hawkish-than-expected outlook under new Fed Chair Jerome Powell and investors waited to see whether U.S. President Donald Trump will announce tariffs on Chinese imports worth up to $60 billion.



The benchmark DAX was down about 50 points or 0.40 percent at 12,257 in opening deals after closing marginally higher the previous day.



United Internet slumped 8 percent despite its EBIT rising by 9.8 percent in the fiscal year 2017 from last year.



Likewise, Drillisch AG fell 7.7 percent even as its fiscal 2017 adjusted consolidated EBITDA from the continued operation increased 37.2 percent year-on-year.



Freenet, a network-independent telecommunications provider, dropped over 1 percent after confirming preliminary figures for financial year 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX