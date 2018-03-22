NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA OR JAPAN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.

Naspers (JSE: NPN; LSE: NPSN) announces its intention to sell up to 190 million Tencent shares, equal to approximately 2% of Tencent's issued share capital as at the date of the Accelerated Offering, reducing its stake from 33,2% to 31,2%. These funds are intended to be utilised to reinforce Naspers' balance sheet and invested over time in Naspers' key focus segments. Naspers also announces a commitment not to sell any further Tencent shares for at least 3 years.

Naspers chair Koos Bekker said that the company had not sold any Tencent shares since it invested in 2001. "We believe Tencent is one of the very best growth enterprises in any industry in the world, managed by an exceptionally able team. However, we also want to fund the further development of some of Naspers' core business lines. We want to consolidate some market positions, accelerate growth, and bring a few businesses to self-funding status faster with additional support.

"We have informed Tencent of our intention to sell, which is understood and supported by Tencent. We have no intention to sell any more shares and have publicly stated that we will not sell further Tencent shares for at least the next three years, in line with our long-term belief in their business.

As to where new funds will be invested, Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said, "These funds will be used to reinforce Naspers' balance sheet and will be invested over time to accelerate the growth of our classifieds, online food delivery and fintech businesses globally and to pursue other exciting growth opportunities when they arise."

The shares will be offered to institutional investors globally, subject to customary selling restrictions. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley have been appointed Joint Global-coordinators and Joint Book-runners to manage the transaction. Books are open now and are expected to close prior to the Hong Kong market opening. The Joint Global-coordinators reserve the right to accelerate closing of the books.

Shareholders of Naspers are advised that the transaction, if successfully implemented, is likely to constitute a category 2 transaction in terms of the Listing Requirements of the JSE and may have a material effect on the price of Naspers' securities. Accordingly, Naspers shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a further announcement is made.

About Naspers

Founded in 1915, Naspers is a global internet and entertainment group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating in more than 120 countries and markets with long-term growth potential, Naspers builds leading companies that empower people and enrich communities. It runs some of the world's leading platforms in internet, video entertainment, and media.

Naspers companies connect people to each other and the wider world, help people improve their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the best of local and global content. Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, Codecademy, Delivery Hero, eMAG, Flipkart, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU, Showmax, SimilarWeb, Swiggy, Twiggle, and Udemy. Similarly, hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK 00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE: MAIL), and MakeMyTrip Limited (www.makemytrip.com; NASDAQ:MMYT) a part of their daily lives.

Naspers is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN). For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

