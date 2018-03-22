London stocks were set for a slightly weaker open on Thursday as investors shifted their attention to the Bank of England, after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected a day earlier. The FTSE 100 was called to open 14 points lower at 7,025. The Fed lifted rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, as widely expected, to a target range of 1.5% to 1.75% and signalled that rates would rise twice more this year and three times in 2019. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...