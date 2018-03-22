Reckitt Benckiser has ended discussions with Pfizer about buying elements of the US company's consumer healthcare business. The health and hygiene consumer goods company said it did not want to buy the whole business and that it had not proved possible to buy parts of it. Reckitt is digesting its $16.6bn (£11.7bn) acquisition in 2017 of Mead Johnson Nutrition in the US. Reckitt's withdrawal from the bidding could leave GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in a strong position to buy the Pfizer business. ...

