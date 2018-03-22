Shares in Flybe tanked on Thursday as Stobart said it no longer plans to make a bid for the regional airline after the companies failed to agree on "satisfactory" terms. "The board of Stobart Group has determined that it is not in its shareholders' best interests to increase its latest proposal for Flybe above the level which was rejected by the board of Flybe. Given this, Stobart Group confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Flybe." Stobart went on to say that it plans to continue ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...