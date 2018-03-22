Ultra Electronics announced the appointment of Simon Pryce as its chief executive officer on Thursday, confirming he will join the group and its board on 18 June. The FTSE 250 company said Pryce was group chief executive officer of BBA Aviation from 2007 to 2017. Despite challenging market conditions, it said he led BBA's transformation from an aggregation of loosely-related aviation and defence businesses to "the world's leading" business and general aviation service provider, through effective ...

