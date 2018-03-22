Ted Baker reported a 12% jump in full-year pre-tax profit on Thursday as revenue grew but the retailer warned that "external" trading conditions will remain challenging. In the year to 27 January 2018, pre-tax profit rose to £68.8m from £61.3m on revenue of £591.7m, up 11% from the previous year despite a challenging backdrop. Adjusted earnings per share rose 12% to 127.7p and the company lifted its total dividend by 12% to 60.1p a share. Retail sales including e-commerce were up 10.4% to ...

