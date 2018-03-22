Workspace Group has been granted planning permission for a significant mixed-use redevelopment at its Chocolate Factory and Parma House properties in Wood Green, north London, it announced on Thursday. The FTSE 250 company said the planning consent was for an "extensive" redevelopment across the 2.3 acre site, with 230 new homes, including 35% affordable housing, and 26,000 square feet of new office space, with the loss of 89,000 square feet of office and light industrial space. It said the new ...

