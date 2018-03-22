

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell slightly on Thursday as the dollar weakened following less-hawkish-than-expected outlook under new Fed Chair Jerome Powell and investors waited to see whether U.S. President Donald Trump will announce tariffs on Chinese imports worth up to $60 billion.



Meanwhile, France's manufacturing confidence weakened slightly as expected in March, but remained very favorable, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed. The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 111 from 112 in February.



The Bank of England rate decision as well as Eurozone PMI figures are also due later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points or 0.20 percent at 5,227 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



L'Oréal shares rose half a percent. The cosmetics company and Armani announced the signature of an agreement to renew their license until 2050.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX