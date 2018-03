BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Ifo business confidence from Germany and composite PMI from euro area have been released.



Following these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the yen, it changed little against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was trading at 130.60 against the yen, 1.1699 against the franc, 0.8719 against the pound and 1.2357 against the greenback around 5:04 am ET.



