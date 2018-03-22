Aspo Oyj: Transfer of treasury shares

ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE March 22, 2018 at 11:15





Aspo Plc has granted 70,525 treasury shares to employees included in the earnings period 2017 of the share-based incentive plan 2015-2017. The transfer is based on the share issue authorization of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 9, 2015. The shares have been transferred according to the terms of the share-based incentive plan without compensation.



After the transfer, Aspo Plc holds a total of 299,961 treasury shares.





Aspo announced the share-based incentive plan 2015-2017 in a stock exchange release issued on February 12, 2015.



Aki Ojanen, CEO Aspo Plc, +358 9 521 4010, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com (mailto:aki.ojanen@aspo.com)

www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com)







Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com/)





