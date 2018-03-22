Ericsson MediaFirst TV Platform Available on Amlogic's Set Top Box Chipset

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-generation TV operators can cost-effectively take their customers to new levels of personalized consumer experience satisfaction as a result of collaboration between Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Media Solutions and Amlogic to make Ericsson's MediaFirst middleware available via Amlogic's chipsets.

Supported by its high performance central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU), the integration of Amlogic's S905X chipset solution enables consumers to speedily access content, including High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, across MediaFirst set-top-boxes. Operators can also provide increased choice of content, as well as boosting engagement and personalization experiences for customers.

Ericsson Media Solutions is a leading provider of personalized and converged multiscreen TV solutions for pay TV operators. Amlogic is a leading provider of System-On-Chip (SOC) for video streaming and smart home devices. Amlogic's S905X chipset is operational in OTT and IP scenarios with major operators worldwide, offering high-end features at an optimized price. The integration with the MediaFirst middleware provides more choice and flexibility to operators.

The solution will be demonstrated by Ericsson Media Solutions at NAB Show 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 7-12. It offers advanced media processing that enables operators to deliver high quality user experiences by utilizing complex HDR schemes alongside its high-performance CPU and GPU. Advanced security technologies ensure that high value content is securely managed to meet the needs of content owners worldwide. The solution is already commercially available through most MediaFirst set-top-box manufacturers.

Ericsson Media Solutions' MediaFirst TV Platform is an end-to-end media platform for the creation, management, and delivery of next-generation Pay TV. Built using leading-edge cloud-based architecture, it enables operators and content providers to deliver seamless, personalized and intuitive TV experiences to consumers anytime, anywhere and on any device.

James Xie, VP, Corporate Business Strategy, Amlogic, says: "The S905X chipset is ideally designed to meet operators' requirements and to enable a high-quality user experience with MediaFirst. MediaFirst takes full advantage of our SOC capabilities to deliver a seamless TV experience to operators at price points not possible using current solutions."

Marc Stauffacher, Head of Solution Area TV Platforms, Ericsson Media Solutions says: "Amlogic chipsets deliver an excellent user experience across all MediaFirst use cases, including Pay TV in-home and OTT services. By pre-integrating the MediaFirst TV Platform client with Amlogic we are adding more choice and value to Ericsson Media Solutions' holistic MediaFirst ecosystem, enabling our global partner operators to rapidly go to market."

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

Follow Us:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

More Information At:

News Center

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-00-00)

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York.Read more onwww.ericsson.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-mediafirst-tv-platform-available-on-amlogic-s-set-top-box-chipset,c2476948

The following files are available for download: