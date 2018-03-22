Rockstone Research: MGX Set to Alter Lithium Landscape, Partners with Investment Bank Heavyweight Capstone Headwaters

MGX is Moving to Wall Street: It's Time for Transition and Monetization



ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Looking to develop large-scale lithium and petrolithium projects, today MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) announced the engagement of investment bank Capstone Headwaters LLC, indicating the time of traditional lithium processing may be nearing an end as the company's breakthrough technology is poised to eclipse solar evaporation with nano-filtration.

MGX's disruptive expansion plans are now backed by one of the most experienced and best connected resource firms on Wall Street.

As MGX prepares for commercial deployment of its rapid lithium extraction system and the simultaneous advancement of its world-class magnesium project, the emerging greentech conglomerate has partnered up with one of the largest independent investment banks in the US to advise and finance MGX's lithium, magnesium and energy projects.

The leading middle market investment bank will assist in monetizing MGX's diverse assets focussed on advanced materials, energy commodities and energy technology.

Strictly speaking, it's about driving shareholder value by deploying its rapid extraction technology and entering the lithium space, synchronously monetizing its project portfolio with the right strategic partners. Capstone Headwaters has been engaged, and is committed to play a key role during this exciting time of transition and monetization.

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4433-MGX-Set-to-Alter-Lithium-Landscape,-Partners-with-Investment-Bank-Heavyweight-Capstone-Headwaters

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4434-MGX-veraendert-die-Lithium-Landschaft,-verbuendet-sich-mit-Investmentbank-Schwergewicht-Capstone-Headwaters

