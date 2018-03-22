Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV) 22-March-2018 / 09:08 GMT/BST London, UK, 22 March 2018 *Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV)* Immunovia is preparing to market its IMMray PanCan-d for self-pay patients at high risk of pancreatic cancer (PC) in Q418, after preparatory activities were pushed back slightly from mid-2017 to 2018. To achieve reimbursement, a prospective trial in this population is being run and if positive, the test could be reimbursed in 2020. Immunovia is pursuing other groups ie patients with new-onset T2 diabetes aged 50+ and those with early gastric symptoms. Our revised valuation is SEK3.6bn as we now include early gastric symptoms. Autoimmune diseases represent upside. Our updated valuation is SEK208/share vs SEK155.2/share previously. The main change is the addition of the early symptoms population with 5% penetration and SEK250m peak sales. We add end-2017 net cash of SEK192.4m and roll the model forward in time. Due to increased costs and pushed out revenues we now have a funding gap of SEK150m in 2019. Peak sales are SEK2.7bn in the EU/US. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Juan Pedro Serrate, +44 (0)20 3681 2534 Jonas Peciulis, +44 (0)20 3077 5728 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 667333 22-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=20e7eabaa25154c71cbf905b416bbf0d&application_id=667333&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=667333&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=667333&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=667333&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=667333&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=667333&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=667333&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

