

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were modestly lower on Thursday as investors scrutinized the Fed's projections for future inflation and economic outlook and waited for the Bank of England rate decision.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 35 points or 0.51 percent at 7,003 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Tech giant Micro Focus slumped 5.5 percent after its earnings alert earlier in the week.



Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group jumped 5 percent after it ended talks with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business.



Petrofac advanced nearly 2 percent after its CEO Ayman Asfari increased his stake in the oilfield services company from 18 percent to nearly 19 percent.



Construction and support services firm Interserve soared 12.6 percent after it struck a refinancing deal with its banks.



IG Group Holdings rallied more than 4 percent. The online broker said its net trading revenue of 152.9 million pounds for the third quarter was 30 percent higher than in the same period last year.



