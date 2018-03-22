Electric Guitar Market Growth to Gain From Rising Consumer Interest Towards Music, Concerts and Live Performances: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electric Guitar Market is segmented on the basis of type as Semi-Hollow Body, Hollow Body, and Solid Body. A kind of guitar possessing a fixed pickup that performs the function of altering string vibrations into electrical signals for further magnification is known as an electric guitar. The resultant vibration takes place when plucking, finger picking, or strumming of the strings is done by the player.

The most striking feature that is associated with this guitar is the sound that is produced by an electric guitar can be electrically customized and modulated with the assistance of dials and pedals in case a louder output is required. With the help of an electric guitar, advanced guitar playing techniques can be easily performed since as it has softer strings as compared to an acoustic guitar. The most admired forms of music like rock and metal rely on the use of an electric guitar. As these forms are getting popular day by day, the interest among individuals to play the guitar is also rising gradually. The market is currently undergoing a significant trend of introductions of novel products, rising recognition of online retailers, and augmentation in the availability of web-based learning materials.

The key factors that are acting as significant boosters to the market growth may include industrialization, urbanization, rise in the frequency of concerts and live performances, mounting popularity of rock music, burgeoning curiosity among the customers, rising interests in leisure activities, rising inclinations towards hobbies like music, increase in the disposable income, and emergence of huge leading manufacturers.

The only factors that are hampering the market growth are soaring costs, prerequisite of an amplifier to operate, heightened usage of mobile virtual instrument apps, easy availability of alternatives, reduced replacement cycle, elevated manufacturing cost, and existence of cutthroat competition.

Owing to all the above-mentioned factors, it has been anticipated that the Electric Guitar Market will witness the highest CAGR in the next couple of years.

Access 127 page research report with TOC on "Global Electric Guitar Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-electric-guitar-market-professional-survey-report-2016

Electric Guitar Market is segmented on the basis of application as Individual Amateurs, Learning and Training, and Professional Performance. Electric Guitar Market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, Japan, India, and China.

As far as the geographical region is concerned, North America is lately dominating the market and it is estimated that the region will witness a huge upsurge in the next couple of years. The factors that can be attributed to the particular market growth may include mounting interest in rock and roll music, augmented disposable income, presence of rock bands in a great number, and rise in the investments by the leading manufacturers.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific and Europe are also coming up as one of the promising regions in the upcoming years owing to rise in the market growth opportunities in these regions.

The key players operating in the Electric Guitar Market are recognized as Gibson, Yamaha, Epiphone, Fender, and Karl Höfner.

Market Segmentation:

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Yamaha

Epiphone

Fender

Gibson

Karl Hofner

Dean

Ibanez

Cort Guitars

ESP

Taylor

B.C. Rich

Godin

Samick Musical Instruments

Schecter Guitar Research

Rickenbacker

G&L Musical Instruments

Carvin

Gretsch

Jackson

Peavey

PRS

Washburn

By types, the market can be split into

Double Neck

Left Handed

Mini

Semi-hollow

Travel

By Application, the market can be split into

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

EMEA Electro-mechanical Brake Market

China Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP) Market

China Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Market

EMEA E-book Device Industry

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/