

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data. Sales are forecast to rise 0.3 percent on month in February, faster than the 0.1 percent rise seen in January.



Before the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 149.67 against the yen, 1.3415 against the franc, 0.8716 against the euro and 1.4163 against the greenback at 5:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX