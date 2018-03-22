

For Immediate Release: 22 March 2018



WisdomTree Issuer PLC Re: Dividend Payment



The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the 'Fund') wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2018.



Announcement Date: 22-Mar-18



Ex-Date: 29-Mar-18



Record Date: 30-Mar-18



Payment Date: 10-Apr-18



+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ |Sub-Fund/Share Class |ISIN |Currency|Amount per Share| +---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ |WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF |IE00BQZJBQ63|USD |0.1346 | +---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ |WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS |IE00BQZJBT94|USD |0.1209 | |ETF | | | | +---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ |WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth |IE00BZ56RD98|USD |0.0827 | |UCITS ETF - USD | | | | +---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+



Enquiries to: State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Ciaran Fitzpatrick +353 1776 6089



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX