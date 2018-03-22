Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG, ASX:JHG) released its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017, and it is now available on the Janus Henderson Group website.
To access the Annual Report, go to www.janushenderson.com/ir and click on the '2017 Annual Report' page under 'Group filings, results & events'.
Janus Henderson Group's 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting has also been made available to Janus Henderson Group shareholders today.
The Notice of Annual General Meeting is available on the Janus Henderson Group website at www.janushenderson.com/AGM2018.
About Janus Henderson Group plc
JHG is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.
As at 31 December 2017, JHG had approximately US$371 billion in AUM, more than 2,000 employees and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
Further information
www.janushenderson.com/IR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005249/en/
Contacts:
Janus Henderson Group
Investor enquiries
John Groneman, +44 (0) 20 7818 2106
Global Head of Investor Relations
john.groneman@janushenderson.com
or
Louise Curran, +44 (0) 20 7818 5927
Non-US Investor Relations Manager
louise.curran@janushenderson.com
or
Jim Kurtz, +1 (303) 336 4529
jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com
US Investor Relations Manager
or
Investor Relations
investor.relations@janushenderson.com