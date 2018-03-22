sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 22

John Menzies plc

(the "Company')

22 March 2018

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePhilipp Joeinig
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director of the Company
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
649 pence30,000
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

30,000

649 pence
e)Date of the transaction21 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:


John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs		+44 (0) 131 459 8018

© 2018 PR Newswire