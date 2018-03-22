MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company')

22 March 2018

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Philipp Joeinig 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director of the Company b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 649 pence 30,000 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume



Price



30,000



649 pence e) Date of the transaction 21 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

