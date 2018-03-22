First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: First Bitcoin Capital Corp Acquires Fifty Percent Of Blockcrunch Holding LLC

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC PINK: BITCF), a prolific generator of more than 100 unique cryptocurrencies and developer of blockchain powered technology is proud to announce that it has acquired a 50% stake in Blockcrunch Holding LLC.

About BlockCrunch Holding LLC and its management

BlockCrunch Holding LLC is a team of highly experienced advisors, developers, and entrepreneurs with a strong background in business development, investor relations, and IT development.

BlockCrunch now seeks to provide synergistic value with First Bitcoin Capital in helping to scale the ICO and blockchain advisory business, expand upon BITCF's team of talented in-house developers, bring on new media assets, event partnerships, and financial trading algorithms, as well as expand upon its team of world class executive leadership.

BlockCrunch is led by CEO Bobir Akilkhanov, who brings over 17 years of entrepreneurial and IT experience to the team. Bobir's career was kicked off at the age of 21, when he was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year in Australia in 2006 after founding a Facebook like website only a few months after "The Facebook" went live.

Bobir went on to co-found Kupi Coupon, Russia's third most successful Groupon-like website. After overseeing the rapid expansion of the company, helping to grow the site's traffic from zero to 8 million visitors per month, Bobir has gone on to either co-found or invest in several successful startups.

Bobir is a founding investor of Plov.com - which was the number 1 upcoming business in Russia ranked by Forbes. He is additionally the founder of Billur.net, a successful web hosting company that he sold to Softline Group.

Since coming to the US in 2016, Bobir ran an IT and Business development consultancy called The Real Start LLC, a subsidiary of BlockCrunch Holding LLC. The Real Start has developed over 25 enterprise level web development projects, consulting highly notable individuals along with large and well-established companies. The Real Start's core team of 14 developers have been working alongside Bobir for 7+ years.

Also joining First Bitcoin Capital's leadership team is Ronen Sartena - BlockCrunch's Director of Business Development. Under his leadership, BlockCrunch has bootstrapped their way into the blockchain industry and has seen hyper growth in lead generation, interested prospects, and closes in a very short period.

With extremely unique business development strategies, thorough understanding of blockchain, the ICO process, finance, trading, and business development, Ronen seeks to rapidly expand upon First Bitcoin Capital's small but capable team.

Before BlockCrunch, Ronen worked with a global SaaS company with 1000+ employees in 57 offices on 6 continents. During this time he gained experience hiring employees, training sales representatives, and hitting team targets - experiences that should enhance more rapid growth of First Bitcoin Capital. Additionally, Ronen was a top 10 seller globally out of 600 representatives, establishing over 40 new relationships for his efforts within only 18 months.

Ronen has also spent 2 years working in Finance, obtaining his Series 7 and working on Wall Street in both the retail and institutional broker dealer side of the business.

In addition to working towards rapidly scaling our business development and technology arm of First Bitcoin Capital, BlockCrunch brings with them media assets and relationships with global event organizers. Their domain holdings include - blockcrunch.com, btcnewyork.com, and manhattanherald.com. They additionally own the domain rights to blockchainevent.com, siliconvalleyherald.com, eliteherald.com, and heraldselect.com.

First Bitcoin Capital's CEO, Greg Rubin stated that, "The Company anticipates that its stake in BlockCrunch will add substantially to our net revenues. The combined energies and resources of BlockCrunch and First Bitcoin seem destined to turn into a formidable force in the Blockchain space."

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTCMARKETS: BITCF) (NASDAQOTH: BITCF) (COIN: BITCF) began developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange - www.CoinQX.com (in Beta) in early 2014. We saw this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and BlockChain-centered Company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and BlockChain technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Contact us via: info@bitcoincapitalcorp.com or visit http://www.bitcoincapitalcorp.com



SOURCE: First Bitcoin Capital Corp.





