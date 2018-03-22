American Premium Water Corporation: American Premium Water Corp.'s (OTC:HIPH) LALPINA Hydrogen Distribution in General Nutrition Center (GNC)

LALPINA Hydrogen CBD also expected to be a part of same GNC pilot program

PLAYA VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK: HIPH) ("APWC") announces that its LALPINA Hydrogen has established distribution in General Nutrition Center (GNC).

LALPINA Hydrogen, as part of a pilot program, is currently available for sale at two southern California locations; GNC Walnut, CA located at 20687 Amar Road and GNC Rancho Cucamonga, located at 10768 Foothill Boulevard.

GNC, one of the world's largest vendors of health and nutritional products, with over 4600 outlets in the US and 1900 international stores. California is the nation's largest market for bottled water products according to the Beverage Marketing Company. The greater-Los Angeles areas is the largest market in the state, and this pilot program positions LALPINA Hydrogen for distribution in all 102 GNC locations in the region.

"GNC is key account for us going forward, and I'm happy that we can include them in our initial rollout of LALPINA Hydrogen. I am confident that the product will be well received in these two locations and this will open the door for other locations across the Los Angeles area, California, and other states and cities nationwide. I've always viewed GNC as the standard for health supplements and nutrition, and I'm pleased that LALPINA Hydrogen will be side by side with other leading nutritional products." commented Ryan Fishoff, CEO American Premium Water Corporation.

Mr. Fishoff continued, "Getting placement into GNC is part of a larger wholesale distribution strategy that we will be rolling out in the coming months. Our Gents subsidiary is sold in over 200 outlets, and we will look to sell LALPINA in some of these outlets, including LALPINA CBD, which I think will be attractive to some of our boutique accounts. I just arrived back from China setting our new Gents JV over there, and I see tremendous potential for LALPINA there as well. We can use the Gents JV partnership to establish a base for LALPINA in that country. GNC has a large presence in China, and with their announcement of a joint venture with Harbin Pharmaceutical (SHA: 600664), there is lots of growth opportunity. Cross-selling accounts are part of the synergies that we anticipated when Gents was brought into HIPH. It's good to see the early positive results from what we planned back in 2017."

The Company is still expected to start selling its LALPINA Hydrogen CBD product by the end of June or sooner. LALPINA Hydrogen CBD contains Cannabinoid oil, or CBD, a hemp extract that is legal for sale in all 50 states which has many therapeutic benefits. LALPINA HYDROGEN CBD prototype was delivered in Jan 2018 Currently no other hydrogen infused CBD energy drink exists in the market. Hydrogen infusion allows for greater and quicker absorption of CBD into the body HIPH intends to follow the same plan launching LALPINA Hydrogen CBD in GNC pilot program later this year.

"We expect that once LALPINA Hydrogen CBD is ready for release, we will do the same GNC pilot program for the product. In my opinion, Southern California will be the most important market for LALPINA Hydrogen CBD. HIPH is the front-runner in this category. Getting this product into GNC along with the major marijuana dispensaries is our two-pronged strategy to grow the category and our market share. This will create a solid foundation for the product that we will look to expand to other markets nationwide in coordination with our e-commerce and Amazon initiatives" concluded Mr. Fishoff.

@americanpremium

@lalpinabrands

@GentsCo

Gentsco

lalpinahydrogen

For more information on American Premium Water Corporation / HIPH, go to http://www.lalpinahydrogen.com/investor-page.html

Gents

The New York-based Gents is a producer of luxury hats and other fine accessories and apparel. Their line is carried in over 200 retail outlets internationally, including Bloomingdale's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), and Saks Fifth Avenue (HBC).

Visit www.gentsco.com to learn more. https://www.gentsco.com

@GentsCo

GentsCo

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors by Alfred Culbreth, Founder /Director.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, on American Premium Water Corporation's ("APWC") website and other oral and written statements made by APWC from time to time are "forward-looking statements", as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding beliefs, objectives, intentions, goals, plans, strategies, financial projections, any other statements regarding the future and any statements that are not purely historical. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and APWC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral and whether made by or on behalf of the APWC, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. APWC's expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed by the APWC to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond APWC's control affect APWC's operations, performance, business strategy, and results and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of APWC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For APWC, particular uncertainties arise, amongst others but not limited to and not in any order of importance, from (i) focusing on and allocating more resources on certain target markets (ii) the possibility to raise further equity and debt to fund future growth, (iii) changes in demand for APWC's products, (iv) performance issues with key suppliers, affiliates, agents, advisors or subcontractors, (v) changes in government changes in laws or regulations to which APWC or its suppliers are subject, including environmental laws and regulations relating to water or water sources and (vi) the inability to complete announced acquisitions, difficulty or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating acquired businesses and the risk that anticipated synergies and opportunities as a result of acquisitions will not be realized or the risk that acquisitions do not perform as planned, including, for example, the risk that acquired businesses will not achieve revenue projections.

THIS NEWS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED BY APWC'S MANAGEMENT, WHO TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ITS CONTENTS. NO SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. THIS NEWS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THESE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.

Contact Information:

American Premium Water Corporation

12777 Jefferson Blvd.

Suite 300

Playa Vista, CA 90066-7408

(888)-983-0054

Stock Symbol: HIPH

General Inquiries: info@americanpremiumwater.com

Investor Relations: ir@americanpremiumwater.com

Company Website: http://www.lalpinahydrogen.com/investor-page.html

Twitter: @americanpremium, @lalpinawater

Instagram: lalpinahydrogen

