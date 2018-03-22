City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: 1st Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 1st interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 20 May 2018, to shareholders on the register on 20 April 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 19 April 2018.

The Board continues to target total dividends of 10 pence for the current year.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Contacts :

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

22 March 2018