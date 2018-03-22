

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account deficit widened in January from a year ago, the Bank of Italy reported Thursday.



The current account deficit rose to EUR 1.27 billion in January from EUR 0.82 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The capital account deficit increased to EUR 152 million from EUR 90 million last year. At the same time, the financial account surplus grew notably from EUR 1.29 billion to EUR 3.79 billion.



In the twelve months ending in January, the current account surplus amounted to EUR 49.8 billion, equivalent to 2.9 percent of GDP, compared to EUR 46.5 billion in the previous period in 2017.



