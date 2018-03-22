London stocks edged lower in early trade on Thursday as investors shifted their attention to the Bank of England, after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected a day earlier. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.3% to 7,019.28, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1459 and 0.2% firmer versus the dollar at 1.4168. The Fed lifted rates by 25 basis points overnight, as widely expected, to a target range of 1.5% to 1.75% and signalled that rates would rise twice more this year and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...