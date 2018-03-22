Trading revenues at IG Group surged 30% in a record quarter for the online broker thanks to a high level of client activity. Net trading revenue of £152.9m was swelled by 35% growth in UK over-the-counter leveraged trading, 25% from Europe, Middle East and Africa and 29% from the Asia Pacific region. The much smaller US operations saw revenues up 9%, while the nascent share dealing arm grew revenues 77% to £1.1m. OTC leveraged revenue per client of £1,482 in the quarter was 25% higher than ...

