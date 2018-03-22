Alternative asset and corporate administration services provider Sanne Group announced its results for the year ended 31 December on Thursday, with group revenue increasing 77% to £113.2m. The FTSE 250 company said its underlying operating profit was up 76% year-on-year to £38.8m, while its underlying profit before tax improved 79% to £38.1m. Operating profit increased 57% to £23.1m, and profit before tax was ahead 49% at £22.4m. Sanne said its diluted earnings per share stood at at 12.7p ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...