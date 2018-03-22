German business confidence deteriorated a little in March, according to a widely-followed survey released on Thursday. The Ifo business climate index fell to 114.7 from 115.4 in February, just missing expectations for a reading of 114.8. Meanwhile, the current assessment index dropped to 125.9 from 126.3 the month before, coming in slightly ahead of expectations for a reading of 125.7. The expectations index slipped to 104.4 in March from 105.4 the month before, bang in line with forecasts. The ...

