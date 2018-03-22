

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Thursday as the dollar weakened following less-hawkish-than-expected outlook under new Fed Chair Jerome Powell and investors waited to see whether U.S. President Donald Trump will announce tariffs on Chinese imports worth up to $60 billion.



In economic releases, German business sentiment deteriorated in March, survey data from Ifo institute revealed. The business climate index dropped to 114.7 from February's initially estimated 115.4.



Separately, flash data from IHS Markit showed that the euro area private sector expanded at the weakest pace in more than a year in March. The composite output index dropped to 55.3 from 57.1 in February.



Investors looked ahead to the Bank of England rate decision later today, although no changes in policy are expected.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.7 percent at 372.20 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Wednesday.



HeidelbergCement fell over 2 percent after saying it expects a moderate rise in sales in 2018.



Tech giant Micro Focus slumped 5.5 percent after its earnings alert earlier in the week.



United Internet slumped 8 percent and Drillisch AG plunged 11 percent after announcing their fiscal 2017 results.



Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group jumped 5 percent after it ended talks with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business.



British construction and support services firm Interserve soared 12.6 percent after it struck a refinancing deal with its banks.



IG Group Holdings rallied more than 4 percent in London. The online broker said its net trading revenue of 152.9 million pounds for the third quarter was 30 percent higher than in the same period last year.



