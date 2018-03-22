

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 21-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,591,263.70 12.0811



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,684,271.09 17.0244



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,376,065.44 21.2008



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,770,494.70 19.7705



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 21/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,429,741.51 10.8595



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6575000 USD 71,715,651.15 10.9073



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,236,799.41 12.664



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 421,624.07 14.0495



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,178,473.98 16.4591



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,338,755.92 16.6552



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,101,089.85 11.0749



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 54,547,109.97 17.3165



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 46,976,334.93 19.174



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 57,603,190.24 17.7638



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,338,715.82 15.071



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 21/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,197,421.86 15.546



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,614,785.76 16.912



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,347,157.25 18.7105



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,664,738.14 16.6005



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,301,282.77 10.5852



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,302,771.13 18.6084



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 21/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,182,511.51 20.5897



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,636,902.39 21.0968



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 21/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,395,654.50 18.1102



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,659,215.74 18.1095



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 21/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,545,098.63 13.2465



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,329,758.04 19.1371



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,643,020.50 16.4344



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,864,591.06 11.0651



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 57,668,428.39 20.6253



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 226,124,804.36 16.461



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,092,765.30 17.7549



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,383,722.31 5.2187



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,548,551.27 18.765



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,038,255.03 15.9732



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,851,557.50 14.2428



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 408,164.84 18.0684



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 21/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 339,580.92 21.2238



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 11,237,218.44 21.61



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,936,255.93 19.9019



