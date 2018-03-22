FinTech Start-up Totipay Invites Crypto Currency Investors to Register for the Token Pre-sale Opening on March 26

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New British FinTech start-up Totipay invites global crypto currency investors to register for the TPX Network token pre-sale opening on March 26, 2018. Totipay is a new blockchain based online money transfer service offering the future of money transfer. Totipay aims at taking a share of the USD 574 billion global remittance market, starting with the UK market & expanding globally over the next 2 years.

TPX Network.com is the Totipay Network & will enable users in the UK to transfer money across the world with the ease of a text message. Totipay will be available on an app, bringing the convenience of money transfer to users pocket. The Totipay digital wallet, powered by blockchain technology, can be used just like a personal bank account. It will give Totipay users the chance to trade, purchase or cash out whenever & wherever they want to.

Mr. Abdul Senan, CEO, Totipay states, "TPX tokens are an exciting opportunity for savvy crypto currency investors to be part of an exciting digital revolution in money transfer services. Totipay offer a simple, fast, secure, efficient, fairly priced global money transfer option with a fraction of today's costs."

TPXnetwork.com is raising funds by way of a pre-sale & ICO of TPX tokens as detailed in the white paper on www.tpxnetwork.com. Purchase of the TPX Tokens will allow Buyers the opportunity to receive Services in, and use, the TOTIPAY Platform at a future point in time. The Token pre-sale opens on March 26, 2018 & the forthcoming ICO is in May 2018. During the pre-sale, the minimum investment is 0.1 ETH & the maximum investment will be 100 ETH. Log onto www.tpxnetwork.com to register.

Totipay is a money transfer company that enables users to send money across borders quickly, cheaply and securely. It enables low-cost payments to be made between different currencies. Totipay will enable users to transfer their funds from UK to around 50 countries at the first stage and it will expand globally very soon.

The TPX Network is the Totipay Network. It enables users to transfer money with the ease with which users currently send information by utilising blockchain technology. Log on to www.tpxnetwork.com to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

