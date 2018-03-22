Global Drone Camera Market Anticipated to Reach $19.25 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research

EDINA, Minnesota, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Drone Camera Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2017 - 2021", the global drone camera market was $5.45 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $19.25 billion by 2021. Different types of cameras, such as Standard Definition (SD) camera and High Definition (HD) camera are used in a drone to take aerial photos and videos for various applications across commercial, military and homeland security end-users.

The global drone camera market is driven by a number of factors such as the increase in demand for drones for imaging and surveillance applications and rise in usage of low-cost DIY drones, among others. Furthermore, the rise in demand for drones across emerging nations and miniaturization of cameras are expected to create viable opportunities in the drone camera market.

The usage of cameras in drones has a long history. However, in the recent years, the demand for drones which are equipped with cameras has increased significantly owing to the increase in demand for drones in entertainment, media and film-making applications. The increase in adoption of camera drones in adventure sports is expected to push forward the demand of high definition camera in the years to come.

The key manufacturers of cameras used in drones are indulging in partnerships and launching innovative, cost-effective and feature-rich cameras for drones. Aeryon Labs, Inc., Canon Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., DJI Innovations, GoPro, Inc. and CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd. among others, are some of the leading manufacturers that develop drone cameras.

Based on the end-users, these drone cameras are used across commercial, military, and homeland security end-users. Drone cameras perform several applications across these end-users such as videography and photography, thermal imaging and surveillance applications.

Commercial end-users are expected to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. In the commercial end-user, the majority of cameras are used for videography and photography application. The market share of military end-user is anticipated to increase considerably during the forecast period.

According to Gaurav Shukla, analyst at BIS Research, "The usage of cameras in drones has substantially increased in the past decade owing to the growing use of drones in several imaging applications. The revenue generation in the market is expected to increase nearly three-fold in 2021 as compared with 2017. At present, North American region dominates the global drone camera market with over 40% market share. The drone camera market in the region is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the presence of several established players and rise in demand of drones for imaging applications especially across commercial applications in the region."

This market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including corporate overview, financials, financial summary and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented by type, namely: SD camera and HD camera. Another segmentation has been done on the basis of end-users namely: commercial, military, and homeland security. Based on application the market is segmented into videography and photography, thermal imaging and surveillance. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis including country analysis for more than 11 different countries.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the drone ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of more than 16 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles around 15 companies among which are Aeryon Labs, Inc., Canon Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., DJI Innovations, GoPro, Inc. and CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global drone camera market and their case studies?

How the drone camera market is evolving and what is its scope in the future?

What was the total revenue and unit shipment generated in the global drone camera market in 2016, and what were the estimates in 2017 and forecast till 2021?

What was the market share of the leading segments in the global drone camera market in 2016 and what will be the share in 2021?

How will each segment of the global drone camera market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2021?

What was the total revenue and unit shipment generated in the drone camera market by end-user in 2016, and what are the estimates in 2017 and forecast till 2021?

Which drone camera end-users (commercial, military and homeland security) will dominate the market in the coming years?

What was the total revenue and unit shipment generated in the drone camera market by type in 2016, and what were the estimates in 2017 and forecast till 2021?

Which drone camera class (SD camera and HD camera) will dominate the market in the coming years?

What was the total revenue and unit shipment generated in the drone camera market by applications in 2016, and what were the estimates in 2017 and forecast till 2021?

Which drone camera applications (videography and photography, thermal imaging and surveillance) will grow with the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period between 2016 and 2021?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

How has the market been segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user?

What will be the growth rate of different segments during the forecast period?

Which geographical location will dominate the drone camera market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the drone camera market?

Who are the key players in the market, along with their detailed analysis & profiles (including their financials, company snapshots, key products & services, and SWOT analysis)?

