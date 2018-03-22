

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - France's private sector growth softened in March as both manufacturing and services expanded at weaker rates, flash data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The composite output index fell to 56.2 in March from 57.3 a month ago. This was the lowest reading in seven months and below the forecast of 57.0.



Service providers maintained a sharper rate of growth than their goods producing counterparts. Nonetheless, the services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 56.8 in March from 57.4 a month ago. The expected reading was 57.0.



Likewise, the manufacturing PMI slid to a 12-month low of 53.6 from 55.9 in the previous month. The score was below the forecast of 55.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX