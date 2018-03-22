City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 21-March-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 188.53p

INCLUDING current year revenue 190.63p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 21-March-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 74.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.12p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP27.17m

Borrowing Level: 20%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528