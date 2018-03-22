Hamad International Airport Ranked 5th Best Airport in the World by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2018

DOHA, Qatar, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Qatar's state-of-the-art airport retains its top position as the best airport in the Middle East for the fourth consecutive year

Hamad International Airport has been ranked the 5th best airport in the world at the SKYTRAX WorldAirportAwards 2018, which took place during the Passenger Terminal Expo 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. HIA has also been honoured with the title of 'Best Airport in the Middle East' for the fourth year in a row and 'Best Staff Service in the Middle East' for the third year in a row.

The award recognises HIA's innovative facilities, five-star customer service and state-of-the-art terminal which can accommodate more than 30 million passengers annually. The terminal has been described as the most architecturally significant terminal complex in the world, as well as being the most luxurious.

Commenting on the results of the Skytrax World Airport Awards, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport stated: "HIA sets itself apart from other airportswith its optimised passenger journey, unmatched retail offering, five-star customer service, punctuality, cleanliness, iconic architecture and unique art programme, making the airport a destination on its own. These Skytrax results mark yet another milestone in HIA's journey in solidifying its position as one of the world's best airports. We are grateful to our passengers who gave us their trust and endorsement during the voting process.

Mr. Al Meer continued: "In spite of the challenging situation in the region, HIA succeeded in proving its resiliency by maintaining 5 Star passenger' experience, and smooth operations.

As we are gearing up to welcome more than 50 million travellers by 2022, we will continue to invest in our facilities, services and the newest technologies to provide a world-class passenger experience."

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are a global benchmark of airport excellence, based on 12.85 million customer nominations across 110 nationalities of air travellers, and include 410 airports worldwide. The survey evaluates customer satisfaction across 39 key performance indicators for airport service and product - from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration, through to departure at the gate.

Positioned at the edge of the Arabian Gulf, Hamad International Airport's tranquil waterside setting provides a perfect backdrop for its stylish architectural elements, underpinned by advanced airport systems in line with its 'Smart Airport' vision. Operating 24/7, the airport features two runways, a state-of-the-art air traffic control tower and currently processes 30 million passengers per year and 360,00 aircrafts per year. With over 40,000 square meters of combined retail, food and beverage facilities, unmatched spa facilities and a collection of unique art pieces from internationally acclaimed artists, HIA is a destination on its own, designed for the modern traveller.

