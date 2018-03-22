

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus increased notably at the start of the year, data from the European Central Bank showed Thursday.



The current account surplus rose to a 4-month high of EUR 37.6 billion in January from EUR 31.0 billion in December.



The surplus on trade in goods shrank to EUR 27.1 billion in January from EUR 31.1 billion in the previous month. Meanwhile, surplus on services climbed to EUR 9.6 billion from EUR 7.4 billion.



Similarly, primary income surplus grew to EUR 10.7 billion from EUR 4.3 billion. On the other side, the secondary income deficit narrowed from EUR 11.9 billion to EUR 9.8 billion.



In the financial account, combined direct and portfolio investment recorded net acquisitions of assets of EUR 122 billion and net incurrences of liabilities of EUR 80 billion.



