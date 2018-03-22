Kanabo Research Signs Partnership Agreement with Jupiter Research

REHOVOT, Israel, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Kanabo Research, a Tel-Aviv-based medical cannabis R&D company, announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Jupiter Research, an innovative manufacturer of high-performance inhalation hardware and technology for plant based extracts.

The partnership agreement was officially signed during the CannTech conference held this week in Tel Aviv with the presence of senior officials from Jupiter, visiting from Phoenix, Arizona.

As part of the strategic partnership, Kanabo licensed Jupiter's L9 vaporizer platform under the VapePod brand. Kanabo and Jupiter collaborated to fine tune the vaporizer for medical use, and then Kanabo worked to have VapePod approved as a medical device by the Israeli Ministry of Health. Kanabo Research has the exclusive rights to distribute the certified VapePod in Israel, Europe, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Jupiter Research has developed three superior vaporizer platforms that utilize CCELL ceramic core technology for unparalleled vapor performance. Jupiter's vaporizers are preferred by leading companies, and are sold in the US market and globally. Due to their high quality vaporizers, the company has achieved explosive growth.

Moving forward, Kanabo and Jupiter will work together to research and develop the next generation of "smart" vaporizers for the global medical cannabis market.

"Our partnership agreement with Jupiter Research is an important strategic step in Kanabo's global expansion," said Avihu Tamir, Founder and CEO of Kanabo Research. "Jupiter's superior technology and high presence in the US market combined with our medical validation and formulation capabilities in Israel will allow us to create a suitable infrastructure for rapid growth and accelerate our entry into new markets."

"Through years of research, development and testing, we've developed a product that meets the demands of today's medical consumer. We are honored to partner with Kanabo Research to bring the VapePod to market, featuring revolutionary CCELL technology," said Mark Scatterday, President of Jupiter Research.

It should also be noted that the Israeli Ministry of Health has granted initial approval as a medical device to Kanabo's VapePod vaporizer. This action makes Israel the first county in the world to grant medical device approval to a vaporizer for the use of medical cannabis extracts and formulations.

