DAYTON, Ohio -- Dayton Power and Light Awards Three $25,000 Community Environmental Grants to Enhance Area Cities Source: The Dayton Power and Light Company

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Feeds Launches Meal Madness Social Media Campaign Among Food Bank Partners Source: Food Lion

DALLAS -- Walgreens Expands ItEndsWithUs Campaign to Educate Texas Teens on Opioid Awareness Source: Walgreens

CINCINNATI -- New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water Source: Procter Gamble

NEW YORK PITTSBURGH -- Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award Source: Evoqua Water Technologies

ROANOKE, Va. -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia Source: UnitedHealthcare

PARIS -- CONQUEST Group Announced the Expansion of its Asset Management Business with the Appointment of Philippe Taillardat to the Role of Director Source: CONQUEST Group

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida Source: Publix

HOUSTON -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys Girls Clubs of Greater Houston Source: UnitedHealthcare

LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Awards Top Honor for Community Service to Delois Howell Source: Symetra Financial Corporation

WATERBURY, Vt. -- Laughing Man Coffee and Hugh Jackman Inspire Consumers to 'Make Every Cup Count' in Support of Coffee Farming Communities Source: Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Feeds to Partner with Local Meals on Wheels Feeding Agencies to Help Feed Seniors Source: Food Lion

