In celebration for Midea's 50th anniversary, Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division (RAC) of Midea Group, a world leading technologies group, unveiled an innovative smart air conditioner "AirX" at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) in Milan on March 13. It is the world's first microclimate home air conditioner and the world's first "room air conditioner" in its true sense.

This remarkable air conditioner carries the most sophisticated room air quality monitoring system, offering consumers with intuitive room air quality control in various aspects. Equipped with multiple high-precision sensors and 10.1" TFT screen display, the system can effectively monitor the invisible air in real time.

Utilizing DC top level of energy efficiency system, AirX can adjust room air quality in terms of five dimensions, and easily solve all air environment problems with one machine only. With twin air outlets, the Silky cool achieves a comfortable feeling of wind. Outdoor fresh air importation allows it to simulate the natural air and provide customers with the most comfortable and customized fresh air experience at home.

"Since this next-generation air conditioner is able to adjust the indoor air environment from temperature, humidity, airflow, cleanness to freshness, it can provide systematic air environment solutions catering to various family needs," said Midea RAC researcher, "We address our consumers' pain points, allowing them to create their own fresh and healthy home air, even though the outdoor air quality may still worry them."

Together with AirX, Midea RAC also showcases other themed exhibition areas at MCE, namely inverter technology, Silky cool, ultimate smart and V6 commercial, allowing exhibitors and visitors to comprehensively experience Midea's latest technology and products.

It's believed that AirX, as the world's first microclimate home air conditioner, will show its epoch-making impact once it hits the market, for it will not only improve the consumers' room air quality, but also will play a positive role in upgrading the air conditioner industry.

