Investment group Mercia Technologies has made a new direct investment into Voxpopme, a UK platform that provides video analytics for clients such as Microsoft, Tesco, Verizon and Accenture. Mercia's investment of £1m into the Birmingham-based technology company is part of the firm's growth strategy of "investing in innovative, young technology companies from the UK regions, which have demonstrated their ability to expand internationally by securing a blue-chip international client base". The ...

