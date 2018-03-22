Investors in Crest Nicholson Holdings were told that the company's trading environment continued to be "generally robust" on Thursday, as they gathered in Surrey for the annual general meeting. The FTSE 250 firm added that it was also seeing good sales growth across its areas of operation. "Demand for new homes continues to be strong underpinned by high levels of employment and government policies to improve access to housing; levels of sales price inflation have moderated which is also helping ...

