Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Waste Connection's Revenue Grew 10%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 13%

Stock Monitor: Aqua Metals Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

WCN's revenue totaled $1.16 billion in Q4 2017, up from $1.05 billion in the year ago comparable period. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.13 billion.

During Q4 2017, WCN's operating income totaled $175.0 million, including $15.2 million of impairments, primarily related to the Company's termination of a back-up landfill development project no longer deemed necessary, and $7.0 million of acquisition-related costs. This compared to $139.2 million in the year ago corresponding period, which included $23.0 million of impairments and other operating items and $16.0 million of acquisition-related costs.

Net income attributable to WCN was $315.1 million, or $1.19 per share, in Q4 2017 including a $209.4 million benefit to the income tax provision primarily resulting from enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (Tax Act), In the year ago same period, the Company reported net income attributable to WCN of $85.6 million, or $0.32 per share on a diluted basis.

During Q4 2017, adjusted net income attributable to WCN was $137.0 million, or $0.52 per share, versus $120.3 million, or $0.46 per share, in FY16. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.49 per share.

WCN's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $360.7 million in Q4 2017 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $325.4 million in Q4 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, WCN's revenue was $4.63 billion, as compared to revenue of $3.38 billion in FY 2016.

Net income attributable to WCN was $576.8 million, or $2.18 per share, in FY17 which included a $205.6 million benefit to the income tax provision primarily related to the Tax Act. In FY6, the Company reported net income attributable to WCN of $246.5 million, or $1.07 per share. Adjusted net income attributable to was $570.7 million, or $2.16 per share, WCN in FY17 compared to $395.2 million, or $1.71 per share, in FY16.

Waste Connections' Segmental Performance

During Q4 2017, the Solid Waste Collection segment's revenue grew 8% to $798.2 million compared to $737.8 million in Q4 2016 and contributed 69.0% of total revenue in the reported quarter.

In Q4 2017, the Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer segment's revenue gained 11% to $238.1 million compared to $214.8 million in Q4 2016 and contributed 20.6% to overall revenues in the reported quarter.

Cash Matters

During FY17, WCN's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.19 billion compared to $795.31 million. The Company's adjusted free cash flow for the year was $763.9 million, or 16.5% of revenue.

Outlook

For FY18, WCN is forecasting revenue to be approximately $4.83 billion. Net income attributable to WCN is estimated to be approximately $570.0 million. The Company is estimating adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $1.55 billion, net cash provided by operating activities to be approximately $1.350 billion and adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be approximately $850.0 million, or about 17.6% of revenue.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Waste Connections' stock slightly fell 0.24%, ending the trading session at $73.36.

Volume traded for the day: 540.61 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.10%; previous three-month period - up 3.35%; past twelve-month period - up 27.33%; and year-to-date - up 3.41%

After yesterday's close, Waste Connections' market cap was at $19.44 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 33.65.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Waste Management industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors