Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Williams' Quarterly Earnings Increased 17.65%

Stock Monitor: Blueknight Energy Partners Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on The Williams Cos., Inc. (NYSE: WMB) ("Williams"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WMB. The Company reported its financial results on February 14, 2018, for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. The Company reported impressive results in Q4 FY17 and FY17 with improvements in revenues and earnings. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Williams Cos. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BKEP

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, The Williams most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WMB

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Williams' total revenues reached $2.23 billion in Q4 FY17, up 1.36% from $2.20 billion in Q4 FY16. Of this, services revenues decreased 2.28% to $1.46 billion y-o-y; and product sales increased 9.08% to $769 million y-o-y in the quarter under review. The Company's total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 billion.

Williams' total costs and expenses were $2.42 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.62 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 49.35%. The Company incurred an operating loss of $187 million in the reported quarter, after an operating income of $581 million in the year ago same quarter.

Williams' net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.69 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $15 million in Q4 FY16. The Company had a net income per share of $2.03 in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss per share of $0.02 in Q4 FY16. Williams' reported quarter results included benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), which was partially offset by non-cash charges at Williams Partners' Transco and Northwest Pipeline. The Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $170 million in the quarter under review, up 30.77% from $130 million in Q4 FY16. Williams had a non-GAAP net income per share of $0.2 in Q4 FY17, an increase of 17.65% from $0.17 in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were in-line with analysts' consensus estimates of $0.2 per share.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Williams' total revenues were $8.03 billion, an increase of 7.09% from $7.5 billion in FY16. This was led by an increase in services revenues of 2.73% and an increase in product sales of 16.8%. The Company's operating income advanced 29.14% to $904 million y-o-y in FY17. Williams' net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.17 billion in FY17 compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $424 million in FY16. The Company reported a diluted income per share of $2.62 in FY17 compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.57 in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP diluted income per share, excluding special items, was $0.63 in FY17, up 5% from $0.6 in FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, Williams Partners segment's net revenues were $2.22 billion, almost 1.51% up from $2.19 billion in Q4 FY16. The segment had a modified earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $408 million in the reported quarter, a decrease of 66.96% from $1.24 billion in the year ago comparable quarter. The decrease was mainly due to the impact of non-cash charges at the segment's Transco and Northwest Pipeline of $713 million, owing to the recently enacted TCJA. Excluding special items, the Williams Partners segment had an adjusted EBITDA of $1.15 billion in Q4 FY17, an increase of 3.32% from $1.11 billion in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, Williams' Others segment had a modified loss before interest, taxes, and depreciation of $90 million compared to $8 million in Q4 FY16. This was also driven by the regulatory charge of $63 million associated with the TCJA. Excluding special items, the Others segment had an adjusted EBITDA of $10 million in Q4 FY17, the same as in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

Williams had cash and cash equivalents of $1.17 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $77 million as on December 31, 2016.

Williams' cash flow from operations was $719 million in the reported quarter, a decrease of 54.58% from $1.58 billion in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The Company incurred capital expenditure of $728 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $519 million in Q4 FY16.

Williams' cash flow available for dividends and other uses was $349 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $518 million in Q4 FY16. The Company paid dividends of $248 million in the quarter under review compared to $150 million in the year ago same quarter.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Williams expects its Williams Partners segment's net income to be in the range of $1.5 billion - $1.7 billion, and its adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $4.45 billion to $4.65 billion. The segment is expected to have a distributable cash flow of between $2.9 billion and $3.2 billion, and cash distribution coverage ratio of 1.2x (at the midpoint of guidance) in FY18.

Williams anticipates annualized dividend growth rate of 10% to 15% for 2018 and 2019. The Company projects a dividend coverage ratio of 1.35x (at the midpoint of guidance) in 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, The Williams' stock advanced 3.05%, ending the trading session at $27.00.

Volume traded for the day: 6.03 million shares.

After yesterday's close, The Williams' market cap was at $22.33 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 91.84.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.04%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. This sector was up 2.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors

:

p>

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors