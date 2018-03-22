Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Sun Life Reported Results for Q4 FY17 and Full Year FY17

Stock Monitor: Hallmark Financial Services Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Sun Life reported total revenues of C$8.65 billion, rising from C$2.37 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's net premiums were C$4.08 billion during the reported quarter compared to C$4.42 billion in the year ago same quarter. The Company posted a net investment income of C$3.05 billion in Q4 FY17 versus a net investment loss of C$3.50 billion in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's fee income grew to C$1.52 billion in Q4 FY17 from C$1.44 billion in Q4 FY16.

The insurance and financial services Company reported a net income of C$207 million, or C$0.34 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to C$728 million, or C$1.18 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's underlying net income was C$641 million, or C$1.05 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, up from C$560 million, or C$0.91 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16.

For the full year FY17, the Toronto, Ontario-based Company's total revenues stood at C$29.33 billion, which came in above C$28.57 billion in FY16. The Company posted a net income of C$2.15 billion, or C$3.49 per diluted share, in FY17 versus C$2.49 billion, or C$4.03 per diluted share, a year ago. Additionally, the Company's underlying net income stood at C$2.55 billion, or C$4.15 per diluted share, in FY17, rising from C$2.34 billion, or C$3.80 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Sun Life's benefits and expenses were C$8.47 billion compared to C$1.34 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's income before income taxes came in at C$180 million in Q4 FY17 versus C$1.03 billion in the year ago comparable quarter.

Furthermore, Sun Life's total insurance sales were C$1.11 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to C$1.07 billion in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The Company's total wealth sales, excluding SLF Asset Management, were C$6.79 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to C$7.79 billion in the year ago same quarter. SLF Asset Management sales were C$28.51 billion in Q4 FY17 versus C$29.46 billion in Q4 FY16. As at December 31, 2017, the Company's MCCSR ratio was 246% compared to 253% as at December 31, 2016.

Business Group Performance

During the reported quarter, SLF Canada business group's insurance sales fell to C$227 million from C$308 million in the year ago comparable period. The business group's wealth sales were C$3.18 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to C$4.70 billion in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, its underlying net income came in at C$232 million in Q4 FY17 compared to C$243 million in Q4 FY16.

SLF US business group generated insurance sales of C$676 million in Q4 FY17, which were 22% higher than the C$555 million recorded in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the business group's underlying net income was C$126 million in Q4 FY17 compared to C$87 million in Q4 FY16.

In Q4 FY17, SLF Asset Management business group's wealth sales were C$28.51 billion compared to C$29.46 billion in Q4 FY16. The business group's underlying net income was C$226 million in Q4 FY17 versus C$188 million in Q4 FY16.

SLF Asia business group's insurance sales were C$203 million in Q4 FY17 compared to C$208 million in Q4 FY16. The business group's wealth sales increased to C$3.60 billion in Q4 FY17 from C$3.09 billion in the last year's same quarter. Additionally, the business group's underlying net income were C$80 million in Q4 FY17 compared to C$62 million in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

The Company had a cash, cash equivalents, and short-term securities balance of C$8.89 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to C$8.64 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on February 14, 2018, Sun Life's Board of Directors announced a dividend of C$0.455 per common share, payable March 29, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 01, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Sun Life Financial's stock climbed 1.61%, ending the trading session at $42.92.

Volume traded for the day: 643.40 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 543.73 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.94%; previous three-month period - up 5.33%; past twelve-month period - up 19.59%; and year-to-date - up 4.02%

After yesterday's close, Sun Life Financial's market cap was at $26.24 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.11.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.31%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors