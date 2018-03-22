

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) announced that Bill Nuti, Chairman and CEO, has informed the Board that he intends to step down for health reasons upon the naming of a new CEO. Upon stepping down, Nuti will be named Chairman Emeritus and serve as a consultant to NCR. NCR also announced that Paul Langenbahn, Executive Vice President of NCR Software, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Mark Benjamin.



The company said its Board, with the assistance of Spencer Stuart, has been conducting a thorough CEO search which is expected to be completed in the next couple of months.



NCR also reaffirmed its first-quarter and full year 2018 guidance provided on February 8, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX