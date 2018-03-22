

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to RMB41.47 million, or RMB1.24 per share. This was lower than RMB218.21 million, or RMB7.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to RMB6.35 billion. This was up from RMB5.12 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB41.47 Mln. vs. RMB218.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -81.0% -EPS (Q4): RMB1.24 vs. RMB7.16 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -82.7% -Revenue (Q4): RMB6.35 Bln vs. RMB5.12 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX