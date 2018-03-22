Guidance for Hospitality Industry Professionals on GDPR Regulations in Newly Released Whitepaper

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the release of an HTNG whitepaper on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Stephen Clay, Product Manager, represented Agilysys in the workgroup assembled to discuss the GDPR and its impact on the hospitality industry. The workgroup was coordinated by Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG), a global not-for-profit trade association.

The GDPR is a law governing personal data, and it will be enforced starting May 2018. The aim of the law is to protect all EU citizens from privacy and data breaches in an increasingly data-driven world. The extended jurisdiction of the GDPR will have an especially big impact on the business world, as the law will apply to all companies processing personal data of EU citizens regardless of the company's location. Failure to understand and comply with the GDPR may result in additional risks and significant financial penalties.

The "GDPR for Hospitality" workgroup has met regularly since its establishment last year, to discuss the impact that the GDPR will inevitably have on the hospitality industry around the world. The aim of the group was to provide guidance for hospitality chains, trading partners and vendors to navigate the pitfalls associated with compliance to the updated law.

"Agilysys is passionate about personal data security and we work to make it as simple as possible for our customers and other industry professionals to comply with these new regulations," said Stephen Clay, Product Manager at Agilysys. "I'm confident that the workgroup's whitepaper on GDPR provides the information and direction that hospitality industry professionals need in order to prepare and adapt to compliance with the new regulations."

HTNG is an industry association promoting collaboration and partnership among hospitality professionals and technology providers, to foster the development of next-generation solutions that will enable them to do business globally in the 21st century. The association is run by IT executives from 22 leading hospitality companies with the support of industry participants and partners.

If you are an Agilysys customer and wish to obtain a copy of the GDPR whitepaper, please reach out to your account manager or contact our Sales department at +1 (877) 369 6208.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative software and services for point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions exclusively to the hospitality industry. Our products and services allow operators to streamline operations, improve efficiency and understand customer needs across their properties to deliver a superior overall guest experience. The result is improved guest loyalty, growth in wallet share and increased revenue as they connect and transact with their guests based upon a single integrated view of individual preferences and interactions. We serve four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Corporate Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare.

Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005190/en/

Contacts:

Media

Agilysys, Inc.

Robert Shecterle, 770-810-6046

Robert.Shecterle@agilysys.com

or

Investors

JCIR

Richard Land, Norberto Aja or Jim Leahy, 212-835-8500

agys@jcir.com